Car crash claims the life of Lee County teen

A Lee County teen is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Russell County early Wednesday morning.
Austin Hodges, 19, was pronounced deceased at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning following a crash on Hugley Road, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry said.
“He sustained blunt-force trauma injuries to the head,” Sumbry said. “Speed was a factor."
Law enforcement with the Alabama State Troopers and officials with the Russell County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash, Sumbry said.
Alex Hosey
