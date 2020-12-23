 Skip to main content
Car crash claims the life of Lee County teen
A Lee County teen is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Russell County early Wednesday morning. 

Austin Hodges, 19, was pronounced deceased at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning following a crash on Hugley Road, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry said.

“He sustained blunt-force trauma injuries to the head,” Sumbry said. “Speed was a factor."

Law enforcement with the Alabama State Troopers and officials with the Russell County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash, Sumbry said.

