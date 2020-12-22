Car crash claims the life of Notasulga woman

A woman from Notasulga died in a car crash Tuesday on State Road 14 two miles west of Loachapoka, law enforcement officials said.
Diedred Denise Cannon, 51, was killed when the 2004 Mercury Sable she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree a little after noon on Tuesday. Cannon, who was using a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to state law enforcement.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the single-vehicle crash, law enforcement officials said.
Alex Hosey
