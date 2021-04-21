Case of Opelika man charged after apartment fire that threatened ex-girlfriend and their child sent to grand jury

The man charged with arson and attempted murder in connection to the fire that burned down eight apartments in Opelika in February is having his case sent to a grand jury after his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Frederick Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, is facing one count of first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder and seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief after the fire spread to the surrounding apartments at the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex in Opelika.

The fire began in the early morning hours of Feb. 18 at the apartment of Ashmore’s ex-girlfriend and her two children, one of which was Ashmore’s, an Opelika detective testified.

Opelika Police Detective Brandon Hutto testified that Meredith Smith, the mother of Ashmore’s child, had a protection from abuse order against Ashmore at the time of the fire.

“She lived … with her two children, and she has a child in common with Mr. Ashmore who is 2 years old. Both were inside the apartment,” Hutto said. “She stated she was in the bedroom asleep, and when she woke up to the sound of her smoke alarm, she went to the living room and saw that fire was coming from the front wall leading from the outside in.”