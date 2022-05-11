Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lee County, say Opelika police after latest arrest

Opelika Police are warning local residents to watch out for catalytic converter thieves.

A catalytic converter is an emission control device found on internal combustion gasoline or diesel engines that converts toxic gases and pollutants emitted from the exhaust into less-toxic polutants.

Police warn that catalytic converter thefts have been increasing in Lee County because they contain valuable metals, can be removed in minutes, are untraceable and are easily sold for a price anywhere between $50 and $250.

On Tuesday, officers from Opelika Police Department arrested a Tallassee man after responding to an alarm call at Gateway Tire and Auto, 2023 Pepperell Parkway.

When they arrived, the officers apprehended Jeffrey Sullivan, 34, of Tallassee as he was trying to leave the business, according to a police report.

Police found a “cut in the fence at the rear of the business and recovered electronic power tools, gloves, bolt cutters and two damaged catalytic converters, which had been stolen,” according to the report.

Sullivan was charged with second degree theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

The OPD advises citizens to take action to prevent becoming a victim of catalytic converter thefts.

Prevention tips from the OPD include the following:

Park in a garage or well-lit areas, and close to business entrances or security cameras.

Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, have it welded to the car frame or have the car’s VIN number engraved on the converter.

Adjust the security system on your car to activate when it detects vibrations, like those produced from a saw.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.