Charlotte man dies in Lee County crash near Opelika

A Charlotte, N.C., man is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Joseph Ferguson, 24, was fatally injured when the 2021 Mazda 3 he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Kimberly Sims, 31, of Opelika, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ferguson did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash, and after being taken to a local hospital he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 6:39 p.m. Friday on Lee County 117, about seven miles south of Opelika, and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.