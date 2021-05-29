 Skip to main content
Charlotte man dies in Lee County crash near Opelika
Police lights

A Charlotte, N.C., man is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Joseph Ferguson, 24, was fatally injured when the 2021 Mazda 3 he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Kimberly Sims, 31, of Opelika, authorities said.

Ferguson did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash, and after being taken to a local hospital he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 6:39 p.m. Friday on Lee County 117, about seven miles south of Opelika, and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

