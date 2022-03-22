City of Opelika asks court to dismiss lawsuit against rental ordinance, judge takes case under advisement

After much debate, praise, criticism – and a lawsuit – over the rental inspection ordinance, the City of Opelika asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit during a hearing at the Lee County Justice Center on Monday.

Judge Christopher Hughes decided to take the case under advisement because the parties had additional information to submit for his review. Once Hughes has reviewed all the documentation he will enter a written order, according to his judicial assistant.

The ordinance was passed by the Opelika City Council and made effective as law on Jan. 1.

It requires landlords to register their rental properties with the city and requires the property be inspected no more than once every three years when vacant to make sure it’s meeting the city code standards. The standards must be met before the property is eligible to be rented.

Three Opelika rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, filed a lawsuit against the city in December stating that the ordinance is an overreach of the government.

They are represented by attorney Albert L. Jordan from Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt LLC in Birmingham and Al Agricola from Agricola Law in Opelika.

The City of Opelika is represented by Joshua Jackson of Samford & Denson, LLP from Opelika and David Canupp of Lanier Ford from Huntsville.

Standing

Canupp told Judge Hughes there were three claims made against the ordinance: that it violates the First and Fourth Amendment and the Alabama Landlord Tenant Act.

The Opelika City Council made changes to the ordinance to eliminate the First and Fourth Amendment challenge in February, which Canupp says weakens the plaintiff's argument.

“I think clearly those claims are gone,” Canupp said. “Then the question becomes, "Is there a case that can be brought by these plaintiffs at this time and under Alabama law?”

Canupp said the plaintiffs do not have standing to bring the claim before the court and that the law states that a “mere disagreement about whether a law is valid is not enough to give someone standing.”

Albert Jordan, representing the three rental property owners, said his clients are taxpayers and that “there should be no question” their status as taxpayers is honored in Alabama law and “taxpayer standing is enough.”

Jordan also referenced a statute that states there “shall be no ordinances adopted or enforced relative to landlords that affect the landlord-tenant relationship” and said the ordinance “reaches beyond” the contract between the two.

Canupp said the rental ordinance coexists with state law and doesn’t prohibit anything that the state law permits.

Tax dollars

Canupp said one concern of the plaintiffs involved the money that was already paid to Incapsulate, LLC to create a software system to enforce the law. He said that individuals can’t prevent the payment of money because it’s already been paid.

“The law says that while taxpayers may generally have standing to prevent a forward-looking illegal disbursement of funds… the law has never allowed a taxpayer to come in and try to recover government funds that have already been spent,” Canupp said. “You can’t go and put the genie back in the bottle.”

“Make no mistake: this is not merely about the recovery of money that’s already gone out the door,” Jordan said. “It’s about stopping them from continuing to do it. It’s about stopping them from continuing to use tax money to single out residential landlords and to impose burdens on them.”

Jordan said that in the affidavit from Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley, the plan is to continue to use taxpayer money moving forward with a $30,000 annual fee to be paid to Incapsulate.

Jordan said “there’s a lot at stake here for a lot of people,” as there are about 4,000 rental properties in the City of Opelika, according to the documentation he received.

Is it legal?

Canupp said the ordinance was “well known to members of the public” and was debated at a city council meeting. “These plantiffs had the opportunity, if they were going to challenge it, to do so then,” he said. “The city council and the mayor approved this ordinance. This was not an illegal expenditure of municipal funds.”

But Jordan said they couldn’t have filed a lawsuit before the ordinance was adopted.

Canupp said the rental ordinance that Opelika created is similar to four or five other ordinances that exist in Alabama intended to improve rental properties that are not maintained.

The ordinance allows the city to know who has rental properties and to allow the city to have a specific inspection to make sure they’re being kept up to standard, according to Canupp.

“Now, since this ordinance has gone into effect, the city has found that it’s been extremely effective,” Canupp said. “The inspections have shown that we have tenants throughout the city without hot water, with smoke detectors that don’t work and windows that are screwed shut.”

“It merely creates an inspection procedure; that’s all it does,” he said.

Jordan said that the city can enforce building codes, health codes and other general laws without this new ordinance.

“The problem that they said exists is that there’s a complaint-based system that is the process by which they enforce their building code, and they want to use this ordinance to develop something other than a complaint-based system,” he said. “The complaint-based system is available for owner-occupied residential property, and we think that's the benchmark by which you have to evaluate the question of whether they can claim that they come within this escape hatch from the preemption requirements.”