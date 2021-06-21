Closing statements in trial of Auburn man charged with trafficking of 13-year-old girl

Closing statements were given Monday in the trial of an Auburn man accused of the human trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in 2017, and prosecutors said the defendant held the victim against her will and allowed several men to sexually assault her.
Brian Denare Askew, 40, was arrested and charged in January 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old victim at his residence in October 2017 after she ran away from the Lee County Youth Development Center.
“A climate of fear—that’s what [Askew’s] trap was,” Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer said in his closing statement. “Drugs, alcohol, guns, ammunition, condoms. What happened in this house? What happened is people came there and took what they wanted.”
Hillyer said Askew “provided” the victim to numerous men at their request while the defendant gave her drugs to keep her compliant.
“[The victim] talked about a few sexual encounters, one with Mr. Askew,” Hillyer said. “[The victim] said that she and Mr. Askew had sex, and that he provided her with drugs that she believed were X pills. We know there were several other individuals that had sex with her, and prior to having sex with her they went to [Askew].”
In order to find Askew guilty of first-degree human trafficking, Hillyer told the jury the state had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Askew knowingly obtained, recruited, enticed, solicited, induced, threatened, isolated, harbored, held, restrained, transported, provided or maintained a minor for the purpose of her engaging in sexual servitude, and Hillyer said the jury should find him guilty based on the evidence presented in court.
“I want you to pay attention to the evidence, not confusion, but to the facts,” Hillyer said to the jury. “Hold him accountable, and find him guilty.”
Defense Attorney Margaret Brown said there was no evidence that Askew forced the victim to stay there at the trap house and said he should be found not guilty of the human trafficking charge levelled against him.
“Whether my client is the main man or whether he controlled who came in or out, there is zero evidence here that he did anything that would make her stay there and do things for his gratification or benefit,” Brown said. “Nobody was trying to keep her from having contact with the outside world. … No one was directing her, nobody was forcing her, nobody was keeping her there.”
Brown told the jury to keep in mind that her client was presumed innocent until proven guilty and urged them to listen to the law and evidence and apply it to their verdict.
“You have to have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt … and I submit to you in this case that nobody isolated her, nobody induced her, nobody made her stay [in] any particular place. Her testimony was very specifically that nobody told her to stay or to go,” Brown said. “Unless you’re convinced, all 12 of you, beyond a reasonable doubt, then you have to find him not guilty.”
In her rebuttal, Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi disagreed with Brown and said the climate of the trap house was compelling enough to make a 13-year-old stay there and do what the defendant told her to do because of the drugs, guns, ammunition, cameras and guests present there.
“Do you have to actually have someone handcuffed to be restrained? There were other forms, other ways to isolate and restrain [the victim],” Berardi said. “She’s surrounded by strangers, a bunch of grown men she didn't know. They had cameras there and they’d monitor these cameras. … [The victim] was isolated there. She didn’t know where she was, she didn’t know anything about this area.”
Berardi closed her argument by telling the jury that the state had presented evidence that proved Askew was guilty of human trafficking beyond a reasonable doubt, and asked them to find him guilty.
“[Askew] supplied [the victim] to these persons. They went to him, and then those individuals took her to the back room and had sexual intercourse or some other form of sexual conduct with her,” Berardi said. “That is exactly what human trafficking is.”
The jury will deliberate on the case before returning with a verdict.