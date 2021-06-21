Closing statements in trial of Auburn man charged with trafficking of 13-year-old girl

“I want you to pay attention to the evidence, not confusion, but to the facts,” Hillyer said to the jury. “Hold him accountable, and find him guilty.”

Defense Attorney Margaret Brown said there was no evidence that Askew forced the victim to stay there at the trap house and said he should be found not guilty of the human trafficking charge levelled against him.

“Whether my client is the main man or whether he controlled who came in or out, there is zero evidence here that he did anything that would make her stay there and do things for his gratification or benefit,” Brown said. “Nobody was trying to keep her from having contact with the outside world. … No one was directing her, nobody was forcing her, nobody was keeping her there.”

Brown told the jury to keep in mind that her client was presumed innocent until proven guilty and urged them to listen to the law and evidence and apply it to their verdict.

“You have to have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt … and I submit to you in this case that nobody isolated her, nobody induced her, nobody made her stay [in] any particular place. Her testimony was very specifically that nobody told her to stay or to go,” Brown said. “Unless you’re convinced, all 12 of you, beyond a reasonable doubt, then you have to find him not guilty.”