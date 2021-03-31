Coach walked in on Auburn High assistant coach engaged in sex act with student in track shed, detective said

Details emerged Wednesday in the case of an Auburn City Schools assistant football and track coach whom investigators say had sexual relations with a female between age 16 and 18.

Willie Charles Hutchinson, 52, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 after another coach walked in on him and the student in the track shed at Auburn High School, according to the testimony of Auburn Police Division Detective Chelsea Williams.

The coach reported the incident to a school resource officer that same day, on March 8.

Lee County District Judge Steve Speakman found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury after Hutchinson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday and added a condition to his bond agreement that he not be allowed on any Auburn City Schools premises.

Williams testified that the victim, when interviewed by police, said there was another incident of sexual contact with Hutchinson on or around Jan. 30, and that the victim had met the coach on both occasions for a one-on-one strength and conditioning training to help improve her track performance.