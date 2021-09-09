Colorado man poses as 14-year-old girl online, and now Auburn man faces a sixth child pornography charge and bond revocation

An Auburn man is facing six counts of possession of child pornography after his arrest Sunday by officers with the Auburn Police Division, according to a release from APD.

Trenton Chase Brand, 30, was previously charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after a joint investigation by Auburn police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force led to his arrest on Nov. 20, 2020.

“In early November 2020, information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization that a resident of Auburn was possibly in possession of images of child pornography,” Auburn police said. “Further investigation resulted in Brand being developed as a suspect. The pornographic images were confirmed to be those of juveniles not from the Auburn area.”

Following his initial arrest in 2020, Brand was held at the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond but made bail and was released the same day, according to court records.

According to an incident report filed by APD, officers responded to a suspicious incident at the Auburn Lodge hotel on Sunday and made contact with Thomas Fellows of Westminster, Colo., who told officers he was there working on behalf of a nonprofit group, Colorado Ped Patrol, and had posed online as a 14-year-old girl.