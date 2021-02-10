Corrections officer at Lee County Detention Center arrested, charged with giving cell phones to inmate and taking money from inmate's family

A corrections officer at the Lee County Detention Center was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband Tuesday following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jay Jones said.
D’Mario Jones, 27, of Columbus, Ga., had been with the Sheriff’s Office for seven months before he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband after the Sheriff’s Office said he gave cell phones and related equipment to an inmate at the detention center on multiple occasions and was paid by the inmate's family.
“In this particular case we have an individual who took an oath to not only preserve the law but to protect the community. Unfortunately, in this case that oath was broken,” Jones said. “We stand united in having the right kind of people doing this job. That’s extremely important to us, and it’s something we expect of ourselves.”
Jones was terminated from his job with the Sheriff’s Office upon arrest. He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on $10,000 bond but has since been released, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Jones said his office would be working with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate the issue, and he said the identity of the inmate involved would not yet be revealed as the investigation continues. He added that additional charges against the inmate were “definitely a possibility.”
There was no indication of there being a prior relationship between Jones and the inmate involved in the exchange of contraband, Jones said.
The sheriff said other corrections officers played a significant role in the detection of Jones’ actions and the identification of other individuals involved in the incident, and arrests of other individuals involved in the incident are expected.
Promoting prison contraband is a Class C felony punishable by a 1-to-10-year prison sentence in the state of Alabama. Jones said there was a reason why inmates were not allowed access to cell phones and that the exchange of contraband could become more serious if left alone.
“A cell phone in the hands of an individual that is incarcerated can be used to orchestrate other crimes outside of the facility, it can be used to perpetrate crimes on others, it can be used to intimidate witnesses,” the sheriff said. “And who knows? If it’s a cell phone one day, the next day it might be drugs, the next day it might be a gun, and we are very concerned about that.”
The Lee County Detention Center has an inmate capacity of 434, with an average of about 375 inmates currently held there at any given day. Overall, only about 60 staff members work at the jail to see to the needs and provide security for the inmates, and those 60 are split into four teams and work 12-hour shifts, Jones said.
While there are no plans for new security measures to be put into place, the sheriff said it was because of existing security measures, including video and audio surveillance and the diligence of other corrections officers that Jones was able to be arrested.
“It’s extremely important to us to ensure we have the right people doing the job because it is a difficult job and not everyone can do it,” Jones said. “The risks they face in a jail setting as a corrections officer providing security can be as dangerous as what you see on the street. …If you have someone who is intentionally introducing contraband into a secure facility, it increases and heightens the danger to all involved, not just staff but the inmates as well.”