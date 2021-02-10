Corrections officer at Lee County Detention Center arrested, charged with giving cell phones to inmate and taking money from inmate's family

There was no indication of there being a prior relationship between Jones and the inmate involved in the exchange of contraband, Jones said.

The sheriff said other corrections officers played a significant role in the detection of Jones’ actions and the identification of other individuals involved in the incident, and arrests of other individuals involved in the incident are expected.

Promoting prison contraband is a Class C felony punishable by a 1-to-10-year prison sentence in the state of Alabama. Jones said there was a reason why inmates were not allowed access to cell phones and that the exchange of contraband could become more serious if left alone.

“A cell phone in the hands of an individual that is incarcerated can be used to orchestrate other crimes outside of the facility, it can be used to perpetrate crimes on others, it can be used to intimidate witnesses,” the sheriff said. “And who knows? If it’s a cell phone one day, the next day it might be drugs, the next day it might be a gun, and we are very concerned about that.”