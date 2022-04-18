Councilman Dixon awaits ruling on his lawsuit against City of Auburn over short-term rentals

Auburn Councilman Steven Dixon filed a lawsuit against the City Council and city officials in June 2021 over short-term rental regulations, and the case was brought before Lee County Judge Jacob Walker for a summary judgment hearing last month.

The judge asked for each party to submit additional documentation. Dixon and the City of Auburn submitted the documents on Friday and are waiting for Walker's ruling on the case.

Dixon opposes the council’s action to ban the use of homestays and short-term non-primary rentals in his home district of Ward 5, which is zoned Neighborhood Conservation (NC).

Dixon purchased a home in Auburn in April 2018 and started renting out his basement primarily on Airbnb.

When the short-term rental ordinance came before the council in March 2021, Dixon recused himself from the vote. The vote passed 5 to 3, and Dixon said he lost his ability to rent his basement along with 151 other residents who were offering short-term rentals in Auburn.

The ordinance banned two types of short-term rentals in the NC-zoned neighborhoods: homestays, which are in a person’s permanent residence, and short-term non-primary rentals, which take place in an investment property.

Neighborhoods allowing short-term rentals include Comprehensive Development District; Medium Density Residential District; Neighborhood Redevelopment District; Redevelopment District; Rural District; Urban Core; College Edge Overlay District; the East, West and South Urban Neighborhoods; and the Urban, Suburban and East and West Corridor Redevelopment Districts.

“I think it’s a very discriminatory ordinance that passed where some people in Auburn are allowed to rent their home, their property, on a short-term rental basis while others cannot,” Dixon said.

He gave an example of the White Oak neighborhood in Auburn, which he said is “split.” Some parts of the neighborhood are allowed to have short-term rentals, while other parts are not.

Dixon said it’s difficult to figure out why these neighborhoods have been divided in this way.

“I believe the family definition was put in place sometime in the '80s, and I think that was to prevent college students from living in single-family neighborhoods,” he said. “In my opinion, there was not much thought put into the updating zoning of family definition.”

Dixon has seven claims against the City and said he feels “extremely confident” that he will win.

“We believe that our strongest claim is the grandfathering clause, preexisting non-conforming use,” Dixon said. “We believe that we will have a favorable case or a favorable win on that claim.”

Some of the other claims include impairment of contracts, unlawful taking without just compensation, invasion of privacy and violation of the Alabama equal protection.

“I want fairness and equality,” Dixon said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted…I’m not asking for any kind of financial compensation for doing this. I’m not suing the city for financial damages. I just want my property rights back.”

While Dixon is not suing for money or asking for his legal fees to be paid back, he said the council gives an update at the meetings of how much the lawsuit is costing the City. Dixon said he believes the latest number was around $60,000.

“I would argue that they are the ones that are costing the City the money," Dixon said, "because had they allowed for this to be fair and equitable for everybody, this lawsuit wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

The City of Auburn is represented by Paul Clark, an attorney from Hill Hill Carter Franco Cole & Black, P.C. in Birmingham.

Clark said he was not able to make a comment about the active litigation, following the City of Auburn’s policy, but he said the City is “vigorously defending the lawsuit” and making the arguments needed “in order to defend the validity of the ordinance.”

Clark said the documents he sent to Judge Walker on the City’s behalf stated that many of Dixon’s claims “are based on provisions of the Alabama Constitution which do not actually exist,” and that Dixon’s claims “fail” because he “cannot, as a matter of law, establish the essential elements of those claims” or because he “does not have standing to assert them.”

Dixon said he hopes that the City will either allow everyone in Auburn to have short-term rentals or that the City will use the grandfather clause, which would allow those who were renting out space before the ordinance was passed to continue to do so.

Dixon said he's hopeful that this situation will be resolved sometime in May.

The City cited Dixon in November 2021, claiming that he continued to rent out his basement after the ordinance was passed, but Dixon said he stopped renting after the ordinance was passed.

This charge against Dixon will be brought before the Auburn Municipal Court on May 10. If Lee County Judge Walker rules in favor of Dixon in his civil charge against the City before then, the criminal charge should be dropped, Dixon said.