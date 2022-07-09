Courageous canine: Opelika PD K9 Bane semifinalist for national Hero Dog Award

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they even run on four legs. Such is the case with Bane, one of Opelika Police Department’s most determined officers.

Bane is a part of the Opelika Police K9 Unit, a Belgian Malinois said to have a quirky personality and a rock-solid work ethic. He is also currently in the semifinals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. He is one of three dogs from across the country competing for the top spot in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog category. If he wins, American Humane will fly both Bane and his handler, Detective Jacob Taylor, to Palm Springs, Calif., for a star-studded awards gala.

Supporters can vote for Bane at herodogawards.com until July 22.

“Basically, you're nominated by someone. Bane’s made it to the top three semifinals,” Taylor said. “So basically, he did a courageous act, and others also thought it was courageous. So, they nominated me for the award. I wasn’t expecting to go this high in the contest, but that’s how it played out.”

The courageous act that led to the nomination began with a traffic stop on Jan. 11 of this year. The Opelika Police Department had pulled over a van and confirmed the driver had two outstanding felony probation warrants through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. However, the driver pulled off and tried to escape, police say. He led police on a short chase that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and barely avoided other motorists before he wrecked and tried to escape on foot, according to the police. Taylor says he then deployed Bane to apprehend the suspect. Within four seconds, he said, Bane had latched onto the man’s right arm and took him down. Upon review of video from the chase, law enforcement said they saw where the man had pulled a gun just before Bane grabbed him.

“About the time he transitioned into his right hand, Bane hit him in his right arm, we think causing the gun to fly a short distance away from the suspect,” Taylor said. “In further investigation we heard him talking to other people stating that he wished he could have got into the wood line and he was planning on shooting the officers.”

The chase involved many people, including both narcotics officers and K9 units. Thanks to Bane’s quick speed and determination, the suspect was taken down before anyone could be hurt.

“He saved a lot of people,” Taylor said.

Bane first joined the Opelika PD in 2020. While his old department had had some success training him, they realized we wasn’t a good fit for their area. Opelika Assistant Police Chief Kasey Brown, saw the canine’s potential for detective work, however, and brought him on board.

“You don't see dogs like Bane every day,” Brown said. “I mean he’s in probably the one-percent of what we consider police dogs with the drives and the genetics that he has.”

Bane was tough to control when he first came to Opelika PD. While his training was apparent, his drives still needed to be better harnessed. According to Brown, Bane just needed two things: a job and direction. He paired Bane with Taylor early in the training process and the connection between the two was immediate.

“We got him here and put the strict routine on him then you see both of them start learning together,” Brown said of Bane and Taylor. “So that was a unique thing to see them grow together. But Bane is a completely different dog today than he was when we got him.”

Taylor has been working with the Opelika K9 unit since 2017. He said he has always had a passion for dogs and confirmed the connection he shares with his canine partner.

“We both have our quirks,” he said. “I don’t know if he knew I was a little on the crazy side and he’s a little on the crazy side. We just teamed up and made a good pair. But it’s definitely a true bond.”

Since Bane joined the department, he and Taylor have made over 20 apprehensions. Some were bite apprehensions, some were not. Taylor said they have tracked close to 16 people and seized tons of drugs off the streets.

“We kind of get each other,” he said of his relationship with Bane. “I know that’s probably hard to understand for someone who’s not a canine handler or whatnot. But we get each other. I get him and he gets me. We both have our days here and there, but you know, we’re both there for each other and he would die for anybody in here.”

Voting for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards is currently underway. Round Two voting will close July 22. Round Three will run from Aug. 5 to Sept. 13. Votes can be cast once per day in each of the seven categories. Categories include Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Guide/Hearing Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, and Shelter Dogs. Votes can be cast at herodogawards.org.