Crash claims life of Smiths Station man
A Smiths Station man is dead following a fatal crash near Smiths Station on Monday afternoon. 

James E. Boyett, 87, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet GMT truck he was driving was struck by a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 at about 3:41 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said. 

Boyett was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 280 at Lee Road 250, about five miles west of Smiths Station, ALEA said. 

The crash remains under the investigation by ALEA's Highway Patrol Division. 

