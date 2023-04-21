A 15-year-old from Tuskegee was the sixth person to be arrested in the mass shooting that took the lives of four teenagers and injured an additional 32 people late Saturday night at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken into custody Thursday and charged with four counts of reckless murder. Officials did not release the name of the suspect or state where they are being held.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested at about 8 a.m. on Thursday. Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday as well.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee were both arrested at approximately 8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18. Their arrests were announced at a press conference on Wednesday morning in Dadeville. ALEA has not said if the two are family related.

ALEA has called the investigation “complex and thorough.” Several law enforcement agencies have aided in the six suspects’ arrests. All six suspects have been formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.

Other charges could come as there are still victims from the shooting in critical care at area hospitals.

With the exception of the 15 year old, all have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond. "Ty Reik" McCullough and Travis McCullough will both be charged as adults.