Nearly 90 shell casings were found on the scene of the mass shooting that broke out April 15 at a downtown Dadeville Sweet 16 birthday party, according to a testimony Tuesday at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Five of the six suspects in the case appeared in court for separate Aniah's Law hearings. Those suspects were Johnny Letron Brown, 20; Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17; Travis McCullough, 16; Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20; and Willie George Brown Jr., 19.

They all face four counts of reckless murder in the April 15 shooting that killed Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

In 48 hours, the judge will rule on whether or not Johnny Letron Brown, Willie George Brown Jr., or Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. will get bail ahead of their trial. They held another hearing for Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and Travis McCullough, but it was closed to the public.

The sixth suspect, a 15-year-old from Tuskegee who faces the same charges, didn't appear in court. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not publicly identified that suspect or stated where he or she is being held.

Jesse Thornton, a special agent ALEA, said blood was everywhere when agents arrived at the Mahogany Dance Studio on Broadnax Street around 10:35 p.m. April 15 to investigate the incident. Possibly 60 people were in the building, he testified. They found the body of the victims in the studio, near the front entrance.

“I've never seen something of this magnitude," he testified.

Thornton said they have recovered four of the seven guns tied to the incident and found nearly 90 shell casings. Two of those weapons were on the bodies of two victims. He said a 9mm was placed on Holston's body in an odd way but didn't elaborate. He said they also found a 45 mm in Collins' pants that had been fired. The other weapons authorities found were a 40 caliber gun and a 22 mm gun. Investigators linked the 40 caliber weapon back to Willie Brown Jr.

ALEA said no automatic weapons were found, but witnesses said they heard what sounded like a machine gun. Thornton said at least one of the guns was altered to fire automatically. He told the court one suspect accused Willie of shooting a gun at the scene, but none of the witnesses reported that.

Thornton told the court that all of the suspects, aside from Willie Brown Jr, admitted to being at the party. Willie Brown Jr. denied being there, he added. Al suspects aside from the 15-year-old were at the scene an hour before the shooting, Thornton testified.

Michael McCullough, a 17-year-old Auburn resident who identified himself as Willie Brown's stepbrother, testified in court. He said he rode to the party with Willie and they picked up Travis McCullough on the way.

Thornton said someone at the party asked for everyone 18 and up with guns to leave. He noted that some people were lifting up their shirts and showing guns to others at the party. He didn't clarify who or how many in his testimony.

Johnny Brown of Tuskegee and Willie Brown Jr. of Auburn were arrested on Thursday. The day before, Hill of Auburn was taken into custody. The Tuskegee suspects who share the last name McCullough and have been charged as adults were arrested on Tuesday, April 18.

Officials declined to clarify during Wednesday morning’s press conference how all of the suspects know each other. They also declined to clarify the relationship, if any, between the suspects and victims.

ALEA is still looking for the public’s help with the case. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at sbi.investigations@alea.gov to submit tips.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded here. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click here.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of any suspects in the Dadeville shooting. You can submit tips to Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

