DA's office under Brandon Hughes was like 'Mad Men,' DA pro tem testifies on Day 1 of trial

On the subject of Hughes hiring his three children to work for his office for $10 per hour, Ventiere testified that, at the time, she assumed Hughes paid them from his personal account, but later found out that they were being paid with public funds, which Ventiere said was illegal.

Concerning the search warrant for the truck in Chambers County, Ventiere testified that she recalled Hughes returning from the trip to the county “very excited, like he’d been on an adventure.”

“[Hughes] was bragging about squealing tires and throwing gravel. There was some comment about someone offering to get him a chicken strip lunch, and they said no, they had to get out of there because the cops were on the way,” Ventiere said.

Ventiere testified that former assistant district attorney Taylor-Lee Stokes was hired by Hughes in October 2017, and by January 2018 “things began to get different” after a training conference in Birmingham several members of the DA’s office attended.

“I was very concerned just based on observations, interactions I had had with other people in the office that an inappropriate relationship had formed between Taylor-Lee Stokes and Mr. Hughes,” Ventiere said. “It was a growing problem and an ongoing distraction in the office, and I thought [Hughes] needed to be talked to about it.”