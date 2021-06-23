DA's office under Brandon Hughes was like 'Mad Men,' DA pro tem testifies on Day 1 of trial

The trial for suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes began Wednesday after he was indicted for seven felony charges.
Hughes, 46, turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8, 2020, on the multiple felony charges, which include five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury. Hughes was indicted on all seven charges by a Special Lee County Grand Jury on Nov. 6, 2020.
In opening statements, Prosecutor Jasper Roberts with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office told the jury that Hughes created a “party-type atmosphere” in the district attorney’s office after he was elected, conspired to steal a truck from a shop in Chambers County using a Lee County search warrant, acted inappropriately with a newly hired assistant district attorney before she was forced to resign, perjured himself to a state ethics commission about the nature of a settlement involving the resignation of that assistant district attorney, used $14,000 in public funds to pay for his attorney fees involved with the settlement and illegally hired his three children to work for his office using public funds.
“As the state, we have the burden of proof for each and every [charge], and that burden is beyond a reasonable doubt,” Roberts said. “You’ll find the evidence establishes [Hughes’] guilt beyond a reasonable doubt for each and every charge.”
Defense Attorney David Vickers maintained that Hughes was not guilty of all the charges levelled against him and argued that he went through the proper channels to hire his attorneys to represent him in the sexual discrimination suit, did not commit perjury in his statements to the ethics commission, hired his children legally and had nothing to do with the conspiracy to take the truck and hadn’t read the search warrant.
“He shouldn’t be charged. … Brandon Hughes is not a criminal,” Vickers said. “Criminal intent is clearly an element that [the state] hadn’t proved in this case. Defendants that are criminals don’t cooperate — they hide things, they embezzle things, they alter documents. [Hughes] didn’t hide anything. He cooperated.”
DA Pro Tem testimony
The state called Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere, Lee County’s former chief assistant district attorney under Hughes who was appointed to her present position by Lee County judges after Hughes was suspended, as its first witness to testify in the trial on Wednesday.
During her testimony, Ventiere described the atmosphere of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office under Hughes as sometimes feeling like the television show “Mad Men” with drinking in the office being a fairly regular occurrence.
“There was a lot of drinking in the office — it was probably more relaxed than it should be for a professional office,” Ventiere testified. “There were electronic gaming systems that were brought in, like to play ‘Guitar Hero.’ It was kind of frat house-ish at times.”
On the subject of Hughes hiring his three children to work for his office for $10 per hour, Ventiere testified that, at the time, she assumed Hughes paid them from his personal account, but later found out that they were being paid with public funds, which Ventiere said was illegal.
Concerning the search warrant for the truck in Chambers County, Ventiere testified that she recalled Hughes returning from the trip to the county “very excited, like he’d been on an adventure.”
“[Hughes] was bragging about squealing tires and throwing gravel. There was some comment about someone offering to get him a chicken strip lunch, and they said no, they had to get out of there because the cops were on the way,” Ventiere said.
Ventiere testified that former assistant district attorney Taylor-Lee Stokes was hired by Hughes in October 2017, and by January 2018 “things began to get different” after a training conference in Birmingham several members of the DA’s office attended.
“I was very concerned just based on observations, interactions I had had with other people in the office that an inappropriate relationship had formed between Taylor-Lee Stokes and Mr. Hughes,” Ventiere said. “It was a growing problem and an ongoing distraction in the office, and I thought [Hughes] needed to be talked to about it.”
Ventiere said she asked Hughes to meet in person to discuss the relationship after she was told that a member of the custodial staff had walked in on “some sort of intimate or inappropriate event” between Hughes and Stokes while they were alone in Hughes' office after hours with the lights out on Feb. 8, 2018.
“[It was reported to me] that Ms. Stokes came out of the office, slammed the door, that she had lipstick smeared on her face, her hair was messed up, and that she approached the custodial employee and said, basically, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ or something along those lines,” Ventiere said.
After trying to find out more about the events and talk to the employee who allegedly saw Hughes and Stokes that night, Ventiere testified that the employee texted her about the events of that night and was worried about retaliation.
When Ventiere called Hughes to set up a meeting about his relationship with Stokes in person, Ventiere testified that Hughes asked her, “‘Am I going to jail?’”
Ventiere testified that, after she and former Assistant District Attorney Kyle Williams confronted Hughes about the alleged inappropriate event with Stokes on Feb.16, 2018, Hughes first denied the behavior and said that Williams was there with him and Stokes.
“I talked to him about the fact that I knew that they had been up at the office drinking really late one night alone,” Ventiere said. “[Hughes] said, ‘Well, Kyle was with us the whole time,’ or something along those lines, and he looked at Kyle and said, ‘Isn’t that right? We were all together, drinking.’ … Kyle said no, he wasn’t, and I said no, he wasn’t; I know he had left.”
Hughes then asked Williams and Ventiere for their advice on how to handle the situation, to which Ventiere suggested they terminate Stokes, according to Ventiere’s testimony.
“I was really hoping [Hughes] would say, ‘None of this is true, hang on just a minute, we’re not going to make any decisions tonight,’” Ventiere said. “Before [Hughes] left the meeting, I asked him to please tell me exactly what he wanted me to do. He said, ‘Offer her the opportunity to resign,’ and I said, ‘If she doesn’t, what do you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Terminate her.’”
The trial will resume on Thursday, and dozens of other witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify in the case, according to court documents.