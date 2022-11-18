Date for arraignment hearing set in Aniah Blanchard murder case

After Ibraheem Yazeed was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury in the Aniah Blanchard murder case on Tuesday, the arraignment hearing for the case was set for March 6, 2023, in Macon County.

During the arraignment hearing, a judge will read the charges against the Yazeed, make sure he understands the charges, confirm he has an attorney and inform him of important trial rights.

Yazeed will then enter a plea, either guilty, not guilty or no contest. Then the judge should announce the court dates for preliminary hearing, pre-trial motions and the trail.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case with aid from Lee County and Macon County District Attorney’s offices.

“The Lee and Macon County District Attorneys asked for our assistance and, as always, we were ready and willing to help,” Communications Director for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Mike Lewis said in an email.

Yazeed, 32, of Montgomery, is accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old Southern Union student Aniah Blanchard in 2019.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on Nov. 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County.

After the Attorney General Marshall’s office presented evidence to a Macon County grand jury on Nov. 4, 2022, Yazeed was indicted on three counts of capital murder. He is currently being held without bond in the Lee County jail.

The press release from Attorney General Steve Marshall stated:

“Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

“The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone. The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.”

If convicted, Yazeed will either face the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder, the release said.

No other information about the investigation or about Yazeed’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment has been released by the Attorney General’s office at this time.