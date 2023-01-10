Date set for capital murder trial of man accused of murdering Auburn police officer in 2019

The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, will begin on Feb. 6 at the Lee County Justice Center.

Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the Auburn Police Department since 2006, and had a wife and two children.

On the night of May 19, 2019, Buechner and two other Auburn police officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, arrived at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park, off Wire Road in Auburn, to answer a domestic disturbance call from a female victim.

She told officers that Wilkes, her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, threatened to kill her as well as physically assaulted her, according to the affidavit given by state Detective Reginald Harkins in 2019.

“She advised that he had grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. She fled the residence and met officers at another location inside the trailer park,” the affidavit reads.

Earlier reports stated Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor, was armed with a rifle and opened fire on the three responding officers, injuring Sistrunk and Elliott and fatally wounding Buechner, who passed away that night.

Wilkes served as an active member of the Alabama Army National Guard and was an infantry fire team leader with the rank of corporal, Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Tim Alexander told the Opelika-Auburn News in an earlier interview. He also said Wilkes has no record of being deployed.

After an overnight manhunt, police caught and arrested Wilkes about a mile away from where the incident unfolded.

Wilkes, 32, of Auburn, is charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Judge Christopher Hughes will preside over the trial, which could take two to three weeks. Jury selection begins on Feb. 6.