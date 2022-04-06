Day 4 of Ennis trial: Cleaning supplies and coat hangers discussed as prosecution calls more witnesses

On Day 4 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, a former Auburn Police detective told the jury that multiple items of cleaning supplies were found inside Ennis’s vehicle.

Ennis' vehicle was searched on June 14, 2006, one day after Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski was reported missing.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the cold case investigation of the disappearance of Slesinski. Her car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

On Wednesday morning, Randy Armstrong, former APD detective in general investigations, was called to the stand.

Armstrong responded to the car fire scene on Dekalb Street in Auburn, where Slesinski’s vehicle was found. He said he documented the scene, took photographs and collected evidence.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas brought a box full of evidence to the stand for Armstrong to identify, and he confirmed the items in the box were found in the backseat of Ennis’s vehicle on June 14, 2006.

The items in the box were placed on a table in front of the jury and included two tiki torches, two flair bottles (used by bartenders for mixing drinks), Clorox spray bottle, shoe polish, an air freshener, Febreze spray bottle, polish remover, growing formula, pH test, aerosol air freshener spray, three other types of bathroom cleaner bottles, a cloth and a cleaning brush.

“In relation to the items that were collected," Thomas asked, "do these appear to be items that are primarily bathroom cleaning or kitchen cleaning items?"

“The majority of them, yes,” Armstrong said.

Ennis’ defense attorney, Todd Crutchfield, also asked Armstrong about the cleaning supplies.

“So as we stand here today, you’re not saying any of these chemicals or bathroom cleaners or anything like that was used in anything to do with this case?” Crutchfield asked.

“Correct,” Armstrong said.

Crutchfield asked if Armstrong knew if any tests were performed on anything that was found inside Ennis’s vehicle and Armstrong said he “wasn’t involved in any of that.”

Chris Murray, a sergeant in general investigations at the APD in 2006, was also involved in the investigation and took the stand on Wednesday.

Thomas showed Murray a package of evidence, and Murray identified a wire coat hanger that he collected from Slesinski’s bedroom on the left side of her bed.

He packaged it and sent it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

“What did it look like?” Thomas asked.

“It was stretched out long ways,” Murray said.

Thomas asked Murray if Ennis spoke about his feelings for Slesinski during the police interview, and Murray said he did.

“He said that he was friends with her and he wanted to become more than friends, and that she didn’t want to get romantically involved with him,” Murray said. “He said he had deep feelings for her.”

“Did he explain to you how he expressed these feelings to Lori?” Thomas asked.

Murray said that Ennis had told him about a letter he wrote to Slesinski and that Ennis told him the letter made Slesinski mad.

Murray also told the jury it was his understanding that Ennis split time living at his girlfriend’s apartment and at a residence on Emily Avenue in Auburn.

Thomas asked how long it would take to walk from Chateau Apartments to Dekalb Street where Slesinski’s car was found, and Murray replied approximately 10 minutes and 52 seconds.