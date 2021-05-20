Defense attorney charged with disorderly conduct after Lee County neighborhood complains of loud music and siren sounds being played late at night

A Lee County defense attorney is facing several charges of disorderly conduct after complaints from neighbors alleged that she was playing loud music and animal and siren sounds throughout the day and night.

Margaret Brown, 65, faces four charges of disorderly conduct and was arrested May 5 before being released on bond. According to court documents, she is representing herself in court.

According to the complaints against Brown, she intentionally made “unreasonable noise” by “playing loud music with vulgar language and/or various recorded sounds to include the sounds of sirens at a high volume level that was audible at the complainant’s home and surrounding area during different times of the day/night.”

Complaints alleging the unreasonable noise made by Brown are dated Nov. 2, 2020, Dec. 11, 2020, March 21, 2021 and April 2, 2021, according to court documents.

In April, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said his office had received over 13 complaints from neighbors in Beauregard about the noises being played between midnight and 6 a.m. since December 2020.