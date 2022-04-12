Defense claims cigarette with Ennis' DNA was planted at the scene of the car fire

During closing statements on Tuesday afternoon, William Whatley, one of Rick Ennis’ two attorneys in his capital murder trial, told the jury that the biggest question the prosecution didn’t answer was what reason Ennis would have to murder Lori Slesinski.

He said the state wants them to believe it’s “because Slesinski just wanted to remain friends,” and that Ennis killed her because of that.

“Is it really reasonable that you kill someone because they just want to be friends?” Whatley asked. “Is that a reasonable response based on the evidence you’ve heard? Is it reasonable based on your own life experience?”

Whatley said there is “no proof” of that happening and that the prosecution’s entire case is circumstantial evidence.

“When the state has to rely solely on circumstantial evidence to obtain a conviction, then you have to look at that closely,” Whatley said.

In her rebuttal, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told the jury that this case is about a man “who was obsessed with Lori,” and it wasn’t “puppy love.”

Ventiere said Ennis talked to everyone about his love for Lori, even people he wasn’t close friends with.

Ventiere reminded the jury that Ennis testified that he wrote a love letter to Slesinski and put it in her home while she wasn’t there using the key she gave him.

Ennis testified that Slesinski asked for the key back and he left the letter when he returned the key, but Ventiere questioned if Slesinski asked for the key back after she found the letter in her trailer. Ennis replied he couldn’t be “100 percent sure.”

When Slesinski told Ennis she wanted to remain friends, Ventiere said that was “reasonable enough for Rick Ennis” to want to kill her.

The Tuesday Slesinski’s friends went to check on her, they said they found her dog in his crate but he was not thirsty or hungry and there was no urine or excretion in the crate, Ventiere said.

“What random drug dealer gone wrong would then come back to the victim’s house and care for the dog?” Ventiere asked. “A random drug dealer wouldn’t do that. A man, love-obsessed with a girl, would come back.”

Whatley, the defense attorney, reminded the jury that when firemen put out the fire in Slesinski's car, they used a “blitz line, 150 pounds per square inch” to put the fire out. He held up pictures of the aftermath for the jury to see.

“Look at the ground,” he told them. “Everything around it is soaking wet.”

Whatley told the jury that everything that was picked up as evidence at this scene was wet, except the hand-rolled cigarette that Auburn police detective Lee Hodge testified he found at the scene. Forensic analysis showed the DNA from the cigarette matched Ennis.

“That cigarette butt didn’t come from the burn scene,” Whatley said. “And do you know why? They don’t have records that show it came from the burn scene. They don’t have any documentation. They didn’t have any witnesses to say it came from the burn scene. Clarence Stewart found it in a box years later. No records of how it got there.”

On Monday, Ennis testified that he only smoked hand-rolled cigarettes at home. Whatley told the jury he’d say the police got the hand-rolled cigarette from his room when they searched his residence.

Whatley reminded the jury that Lee Hodge, a former Auburn Police detective, testified last week that some of the pictures involving this case were lost years ago because of a computer crash. On Tuesday, Whatley pointed out that there are pictures of everything collected at the burn scene except the hand-rolled cigarette.

On the subject of the burn scene, Ventiere said it makes a perfect triangle between Ennis’ ex-girlfriend’s house and the bowling alley where he used to work.

She reminded the jury that Hodge testified that he saw the hand-rolled cigarette and it “looked fresh.” She said Hodge is retired from police work and asked what he would gain from lying.

“The defense say police got this hand-rolled cigarette at his house, and that’s how we got this,” Ventiere said. “They’re saying he was framed.”

Ventiere asked the jury to look at all of the evidence that was presented and not just the hand-rolled cigarette.

Cleaning supplies were found in Ennis’ vehicle, but Whatley said that when experts went to Slesinski’s trailer to inspect it, they didn’t find any cleaning residue. He said that if bleach was used it would have had a strong smell that people would have recognized, but no one mentioned a smell.

Venteire pulled out all the items found in Ennis’ car again to show the jury and said, “You have a murder starter kit right here.” Multiple items were found in his vehicle including fur-lined handcuffs, a knife, several bottles of cleaning supplies and a scrub brush.

While Whatley pointed out that bleach would have a strong odor, Ventiere said police didn’t inspect Slesinski’s trailer until three days after the Saturday she was last heard from.

Whatley reminded the jury that Ennis’ ex-girlfriend said she and Ennis fell asleep at her apartment watching TV the night after police collected the first statements and before Slesinski’s vehicle was found on fire. He also said it would have been impossible for Ennis to drive his car and Slesinski’s car from her trailer.

Ventiere reminded the jury that Ennis’ ex-girlfriend testified that she was “the heaviest sleeper you’ve ever seen,” referencing Ennis could have left and come back before she woke up the next morning.

In response to Ennis managing two vehicles, Ventiere mentioned he could have walked along the train tracks. She drew a diagram that showed the tracks were close to Slesinski’s trailer park, the car fire scene on Dekalb Street and the Emily Avenue residence where Ennis stayed.

“If you’re a young 25-year-old and you just killed a girl, 6 or 7 miles down the train tracks ain’t nothing,” Ventiere said. “And you know what else it brings into light? Why he felt it was so important to talk about his story about burying money out by the train tracks.”. “They want you to convict him on pure speculation.”