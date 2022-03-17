Deputies say Phenix City man charged $50,000 for two swimming pools he never built

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Phenix City man and charged him with theft after he allegedly received money from citizens who were under the impression he built swimming pools.

LCSO was first notified about two reports of first-degree theft of property by deception in February. These reports claimed Michael Ray Napier, 62, obtained “thousands of dollars from citizens in order for him to build them swimming pools,” according to an LCSO release.

Two people in Lee County paid Napier a total of $50,000, each writing checks to his company Precision Pools, for services he did not complete, according to LCSO.

Investigators said they found more victims from Lee County as well as Muscogee and Harris counties in Georgia.

“Two warrants were obtained through Lee County for Theft of Property in the First Degree (by deception) as well as a Fugitive from Justice Warrant for Harris County Georgia on Theft Charges,” the LCSO release said.

Napier was arrested in Lee County on March 14, has posted a $10,000 bond and is being held in the Lee County Jail awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Deputies said more charges are expected in Lee County as well as other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.