Deputy fires shot to break up knife fight between two brothers

A fight between two brothers escalated when one of them pulled a knife and a responding sheriff's deputy fired a shot to break up the fight, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting near Beauregard in which a deputy fired his weapon, but no one was shot.

Police received a 911 call at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday reporting a domestic disturbance involving two brothers at a resident on Lee Road 147, which is south of Opelika near Beauregard.

The responding deputy observed two adult males fighting on the ground. One of the males had a knife and the deputy verbally told the two to stop fighting, according to a press statement from the sheriff's department.

The men continued to fight and the deputy deployed a Taser, which had no effect. Then, one of the men gained an advantage with the knife and attempted to stab the other, the statement said.

The deputy then discharged one round from a service weapon toward the armed man. The armed man was not hit and dropped the knife. Both the men became compliant and were taken into custody without further incident.

Both men sustained minor lacerations from the fight and were treated at the scene by emergency medical responders.

A witness was present at the scene and an investigation is under way in regard to the discharge of a firearm by a deputy, involving Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who are being assisted by Opelika Police Department detectives.

