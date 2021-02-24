Details emerge in Lee County murder case in which son charged with shooting his mother; case moves to grand jury

The case in which a son allegedly shot and killed his own mother in Lee County is headed to a grand jury after Judge Steven Speakman found probable cause Wednesday.

Hunter Austin Walls, 19, is facing murder charges after the death of his mother at their home on Lee County Road 2085 near Cusseta after a shooting Feb. 8.

The shooting began because of an argument Hunter and his mother, Stacey Walls, got into over taking out the trash, Investigator Robert Kloeti with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said at the preliminary hearing for Walls’ case.

Marquez Ricks, a witness in the case, told law enforcement that he pulled up to the Walls’ home and heard arguing, Kloeti said. Ricks then entered and saw the mother and son arguing in Hunter’s bedroom before Hunter went out a window, came around to the front door and tried to get in while Stacy attempted to stop him by blocking the door with her foot, Kloeti said.

Hunter was able to get through the front door after leaving Stacey’s foot “almost completely amputated,” Kloeti said.

“It was broken at the ankle and was protruding through the skin, and there was very little skin left,” Kloeti said. “I believe [the injury resulted from] shoving on the door, trying to keep the door shut.”