Details emerge in murder case in connection to stabbings at The Oaks off Richland Road in Auburn

Donelly said Wu called her husband to come downstairs, and while Xuan was trying to turn on his phone, Wang entered the house through the back door and stabbed Xuan in the back. After Wu attempted to intervene, police said Wang stabbed her.

Donnelly also said the couple’s two children, ages 8 and 5, were downstairs when the assault began and followed their mother's instructions to run outside.

Auburn police Lt. Michael Creighton, who was also called as a witness, said Wang took an Uber to the residence of Wu and Xuan the night of the murder and tried to decide what to do with the children on the ride over.

“He had lived there for some time, so he knew there were children in the house,” Creighton said.

After the couple was stabbed, police said they received a call from Wang who told them he had killed a family and asked them to come to the house.

“I killed people. I killed a family,” Wang said in a recording of the 911 call that was played during the preliminary hearing. “Not [an] accident. I killed them by myself. I wanted to kill them.”

When they arrived, Wang did not resist arrest and complied with officers, according to police.