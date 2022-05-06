Detectives seize narcotics and stolen firearms in Opelika

The Opelika Police Detective Division has seized a large amount of narcotics and stolen firearms, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Detectives searched the property in the 1400 Block of Crawford Road in Opelika on Tuesday and arrested two men from Opelika, Kentavious Heard, 30, and Jaylon Collier, 28.

Heard and Collier were charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Police said this case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.