District Attorney Brandon Hughes adds perjury charge in Montgomery

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Monday afternoon after the Alabama Attorney General’s Office charged him with an additional charge of perjury, adding to the five counts of ethics violations, one count of conspiracy and another count of perjury he was already charged with in Lee County.

“[Hughes] was booked in Montgomery County based on a complaint filed by the Attorney General’s Office charging him with first-degree perjury for allegedly giving false testimony to the Alabama Ethics Commission,” a statement from the Attorney General’s Office reads. “Hughes’s arrest for perjury in Montgomery follows his indictment in Lee County charging him with multiple counts of violating the State’s Ethics Act, conspiracy to commit theft of property, and perjury.”

First-degree perjury is a Class C felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Hughes, 46, turned himself into the Lee County Detention Facility on Sunday evening before being released on a $31,000 bond. He was indicted on five counts of violating the state ethics act for using his office for personal gain, one count of conspiracy and one count of first-degree perjury, according to the Attorney General’s Office.