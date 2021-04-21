District Attorney’s Office dedicates this week to bringing awareness to victims and their families

Katherine Cochrane, program coordinator with the Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center in Opelika, said the pandemic has worsened the risk for child abuse and neglect in Lee County over the past year, with the county’s Department of Human Resources receiving 745 calls about child abuse involving 1,200 children in 2020 alone.

“Many families have had to battle the challenges of school closures, isolation and increased financial instability, creating the perfect storm for increased risk for child abuse,” Cochrane said. “Child abuse thrives in secrecy behind closed doors, which is why increased awareness and collective action is necessary to assist in preventing the occurence.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said it was important to recognize the victims of all crimes, but especially the children affected.

“[Children] don’t understand, and I think it’s incumbent on all of us to take care of them, look out for them and protect them as best we can,” Jones said. “When we hear their stories, I think we all know how heartbreaking they can be and how much it affects not only those victims but us, as well, and it should galvanize our resolve to do everything we can to ensure we’re protecting our young people.”