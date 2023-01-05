District judge revokes bond of man charged in Bramblett deaths

Johnston Edward Taylor, the man charged in the deadly car crash that killed Auburn University sports broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula Bramblett in 2019, had his bond revoked Wednesday by Lee County District Judge Russell Bush.

Taylor, 19, has been in jail at the Lee County Justice Center since Dec. 13 when he was booked for parole violation after testing positive for marijuana.

Before the Dec. 13 incident, Taylor had been out on a $60,000 bond after being arrested in June 2022 on allegations connecting him to six felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney James Farmer made the motion to revoke Taylor’s bond at the time.

According to court documents, Taylor failed a drug test “on or about December 13, 2022.” Those documents recommended Taylor’s bond be revoked and he “be held in the Lee County Jail pending final disposition of all matters.”

Taylor was arrested by Auburn police back in June in connection to the child pornography charges. That investigation was initiated by the Auburn Police Department and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Taylor was then booked into the Lee County Jail on the $60,000 bond.

Those charges, however, followed the May 25, 2019, incident where Taylor, then 16, was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett in a fatal collision on Shug Jordan Parkway. ALEA’s report on that case indicated Taylor’s vehicle was going 89 to 91 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone, and did not brake before the crash.

Taylor had received youthful offender status after being indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter charges after the Bramblett deaths. While he was charged as an adult, Taylor was granted youthful offender status on April 13, 2021, at the age of 18, after applying for it in July of 2020.