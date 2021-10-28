Dog found on Highway 280 with stab wounds, owner arrested

Andrew Lyndon Childs, 32, from Columbus, Ga., was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after his injured dog was found on Oct. 22, according to law enforcement.

Lee County Animal Control notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office when the dog was discovered in the 20000 block of U.S. Hwy 280 East in Lee County.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian where it is being treated for its wounds, which includes multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach area and bruising consistent with being beaten or kicked, according to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The dog’s microchip revealed that Childs was the owner, according to the report, and Childs was interviewed and admitted to stabbing the dog with a pocket knife.

Childs has since been released on a $5,000 bond from the Lee County Jail.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information, to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).