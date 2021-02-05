Dog killed during Thursday Auburn gas station shooting

A dog was killed during a shooting at Murphy’s USA gas station on South College Street in Auburn Thursday evening that left an Opelika man injured.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South College Street. Responding officers located a 24-year-old male from Opelika with apparent gunshot injuries when they arrived, Auburn police said.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of his multiple gunshot injuries and is currently in stable condition.

A dog also died from injuries sustained during the shooting, Auburn police told the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday.

Christopher Harris, 22, of Tuskegee, and Justin Upshaw, 23, of Auburn, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Both are being held at the Lee County Jail with a bail amount under review by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Auburn police said.

Harris is also charged with attempting to elude police.