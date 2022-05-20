Drake Middle School locks down Friday morning after reports of gunshots in area

J.F. Drake Middle School was put under lockdown Friday morning after Auburn police received a report that gunshots were heard in the area.

“The school was secured according to protocols,” said Assistance Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department. “The school was not in immediate danger.”

Stewart said that the shots occurred in the vicinity of Westview Cemetery.

J.F. Drake Middle School Principal Sarah Armstrong sent out an email to parents around 11 a.m. to announce that the lockdown order was lifted and the school would be resuming normal activities.

“The situation has been handled by Auburn Police Department,” Armstrong said in the email. “I am grateful for their quick presence and support!”

Stewart said an investigation under way.