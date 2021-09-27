 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver charged with murder after crash claims the life of Phenix City motorcyclist
0 Comments
top story

Driver charged with murder after crash claims the life of Phenix City motorcyclist

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A car crash Saturday on Alabama 169 left a Phenix City man dead and another facing murder charges, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency said.

Billy R. Cosper, 52, was fatally injured when the 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles A. Stringfellow, 56, of Salem, on Alabama 169 near the 8 mile marker about five miles west of Phenix City in Russell County at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division determined that Stringfellow was driving under the influence of alcohol when his truck collided with Cosper causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Cosper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while Stringfellow was arrested and charged with murder and placed in the Russell County Jail with no bond, according to authorities.

Afghanistan, which relies heavily on foreign aid, faces near-total poverty resulting from political instability, frozen foreign reserves and a collapsed public finance system.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Building collapses into floodwaters in China

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert