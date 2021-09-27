Driver charged with murder after crash claims the life of Phenix City motorcyclist

A car crash Saturday on Alabama 169 left a Phenix City man dead and another facing murder charges, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency said.

Billy R. Cosper, 52, was fatally injured when the 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles A. Stringfellow, 56, of Salem, on Alabama 169 near the 8 mile marker about five miles west of Phenix City in Russell County at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division determined that Stringfellow was driving under the influence of alcohol when his truck collided with Cosper causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Cosper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while Stringfellow was arrested and charged with murder and placed in the Russell County Jail with no bond, according to authorities.

