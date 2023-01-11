Edward Seibold, man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders, denied parole again

Edward Seibold, the man found guilty of slaying three innocent girls in 1967, will remain behind bars for at least another five years.

That was the decision that came down Wednesday morning at Seibold’s parole hearing. This was the his fifth parole hearing in the past 21 years. Seibold has been locked up since 1968 when he was convicted of murdering Elizabeth “Libba” Sinclair, age 18, Mary Lynn Sinclair, age 9, and Mary “May May” Durant, age 8 on Sept 6, 1967, in Auburn.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for January 2028.

The decision marks good news for the girls’ surviving family members, sisters Cathey and Faye Sinclair, and their mother Juanita Sinclair. The family has been living in hiding since Seibold’s conviction.

Over the past 21 years, though, the Sinclairs have fought to keep Seibold behind bars. Every five years when his parole comes up, Cathey Sinclair has rallied support to ask the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to deny his parole.

“We really don't like to have much at all about us publicized except we have to do something to try and stop this possible parole,” Cathey Sinclair previously told Opelika-Auburn News. “It’s extremely stressful, just to go through the hearing. But then we're worried about the future and what's going to happen.”

When Siebold was originally convicted in 1968, he was sentenced to death with no chance of parole. However, in 1972 the United States Supreme Court overturned all existing death penalty sentences in the country, including Seibold’s. His conviction was commuted to the three lifetimes plus 20 that he is currently serving. He was also granted possibility of parole.

According to Cathey Sinclair — Seibold’s original target on the night of the murders — that should have never happened.

“We were told that there was no chance that he would ever receive parole,” Sinclair wrote in a letter to Opleika-Auburn News late last year. “We agreed to this recommendation, as did Seibold. (It was not until several years later that the death sentence was reinstated under revised laws.) In an oversight, the documentation for this agreement did not include the phrase ‘without parole.’ As a result, even with his life sentences, Seibold is eligible for parole.”

Since Seibold’s first parole hearing in 2001, the Sinclairs have continued to stand against him being released from prison.