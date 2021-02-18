Eight apartments damaged in Thursday fire at Pinehurst Apartments in Opelika

Eight apartments in the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex in Opelika were damaged Thursday after an early morning fire, and residents were left feeling like they were in a dream.

“I was asleep. I didn’t really understand what was going on,” Barbara Parker said. “Then I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’”

Parker, one of the eight occupants who lived in the damaged complex, said she ran back inside, threw some clothes on and grabbed her keys.

“I always keep my keys by my side and even in the summertime I keep a coat hanging right there just in case,” she said.

“No one got hurt, that’s a good thing,” Parker added.

Opelika Police and Fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:52 a.m. Thursday in reference to a structure fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story complex. Damage to the roof, windows and flooring were visible from the street.

Responders located one of the buildings engulfed in flames when they arrived. Bob Parsons, fire inspector for Opelika, said the fire was contained to one building with eight occupied apartments.