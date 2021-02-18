Eight apartments damaged in Thursday fire at Pinehurst Apartments in Opelika

Eight apartments in the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex in Opelika were damaged Thursday after an early morning fire, and residents were left feeling like they were in a dream.
“I was asleep. I didn’t really understand what was going on,” Barbara Parker said. “Then I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?’”
Parker, one of the eight occupants who lived in the damaged complex, said she ran back inside, threw some clothes on and grabbed her keys.
“I always keep my keys by my side and even in the summertime I keep a coat hanging right there just in case,” she said.
“No one got hurt, that’s a good thing,” Parker added.
Opelika Police and Fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:52 a.m. Thursday in reference to a structure fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story complex. Damage to the roof, windows and flooring were visible from the street.
Responders located one of the buildings engulfed in flames when they arrived. Bob Parsons, fire inspector for Opelika, said the fire was contained to one building with eight occupied apartments.
All occupants are accounted for and five individuals were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. An ambulance was dispatched after the fact for one of the five individuals, Parsons said.
As of 10 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department was finding a "few hot spots" on the second-story of the building.
“We can’t physically walk into the second-story area because the flooring is compromised,” Parsons said. “So, the ladder was deployed for the harder-to-get-to spots.”
More than a dozen onlookers gathered under Pinehurst’s main office porch, watching the fire and police departments respond to the morning’s event.
The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police and Fire departments. Police ask anyone with information about the fire to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.