Ennis trial, Day 5: Former co-worker questioned about hand-rolled cigarettes and the gas can found near Slesinski's car

On Day 5 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecutors called one of Ennis’ former co-workers and former roommates.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

In 2006, Ennis worked at AMF Auburn Lanes off Opelika Road next to Dekalb Street. Jeremy Rogers Brooks, who worked with Ennis at the bowling alley in 2006, was called to the stand Thursday morning.

Brooks was a mechanic at the bowling alley responsible for fixing machines.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas asked Brooks if he knew if Ennis smoked. He said yes.

“Do you recall what the defendant smoked?” Thomas asked.

“I don’t remember a specific brand. I want to say Camels, but he also did roll his own occasionally,” Brooks replied.

“Did you ever see him roll his own cigarettes?” Thomas asked.

“Yes, sir,” Brooks said.

Several Auburn police detectives who investigated the car fire scene on Dekalb Street in 2006 testified in court earlier this week that a “partially burned hand-rolled cigarette” was found at the car fire scene and it “looked fresh,” according to former detective Lee Hodge.

Thomas asked Brooks if Ennis ever talked to him about Slesinski and his relationship with her, and he said yes.

Brooks said he knew Ennis had written a letter to Slesinski expressing his feelings, and noticing Ennis’ body language and demeanor, Brooks said he sensed “it didn’t go as planned.”

The weekend Slesinski went missing, Brooks said, Ennis called his house, which was “not typical.” The call was made between 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday night while Brooks was cooking dinner.

“He had never called my house prior to that,” Brooks said.

“What did he say when he called you on the ninth?” Thomas asked.

“He said he had run out of gas and he needed it. Was there any way that I could run and get him some gas,” Brooks said.

Brooks had told Ennis that he didn’t want to, but he would after he finished eating dinner. Brooks told the jury he didn’t have a gas can, so he went to the bowling alley where he worked because he knew there were three gas cans in the fire cabinet that were for the bowling alley’s lawn mower.

Brooks said there was a large five-gallon can, which he took to fill up with gas, and two smaller cans. He said he filled up the five-gallon can and went to a church parking lot off South College Street where Ennis was parked.

When Brooks had pulled into the parking lot, he said he noticed Ennis’ car “was backed into a spot.” At the time, Brooks said he “didn’t think anything of it, but it still seemed a little weird.”

He parked next to Ennis, rolled down his window and Ennis walked up to talk to him.

“He asked me if I would pour the gas into his car for him,” Brooks told the jury. “And then afterward, is there any way he can keep the can.”

Brooks said he’d told Ennis, “Absolutely not. You can pour the gas yourself. When you get done, you can put it back in my car.” He also told Ennis that he couldn’t keep the gas can because it belonged to the bowling alleys and he couldn’t give it away.

Brooks said Ennis poured the gas, and when he returned the can, it was empty. As they both got ready to leave the parking lot, Brooks said Ennis’ car “cranked right up.”

“That seemed really weird for me, again," Brooks said. "I work with cars a lot. I know if you run a car out of gas, it’s not going to start right up. It takes a little while for gas to get into the line.

But at the moment, he was just trying to get back home, he said.

Brooks returned the gas can to the bowling alley the next day when he went to work, and the other two cans were there, he said.

After Slesinski was reported missing and her car was found, Auburn police detectives questioned Brooks on June 16, 2006, and asked him to identify a gas can they found in the woods behind Dekalb Street.

Brooks said he checked the fire cabinet where the three gas cans were stored and one was missing. It was not the five-gallon can he used and returned, but one of the smaller cans, which he said was the one the police found.

He said the bowling alley did not have security cameras in 2006 and didn’t get them until 2011.

On Thursday, Thomas brought an evidence package to the stand and pulled out the small red gas can that was found in the woods. Brooks identified it as the one missing from the bowling alley.

Ennis’ defense attorney, William Whatley, further questioned Brooks about the gas can, pointing out that there are “millions of gas cans” that look like the one that was found in the woods, and it could match the one he has for his own lawn mower.

“It was the same size, same color, same shape, same top,” Brooks said. “It physically matched the one that was missing from the fire cabinet. Again, it resembles 100% the can that was in the fire cabinet that was missing.”

In court earlier this week, a fingerprint analyst told the jury that no fingerprints could be identified on the gas can.

After being questioned by police, Ennis had called him wanting to know what the police had talked to him about, Brooks said, and he also wanted to sell his motorcycle, DVDs and anything else he could.

“He was worried because, again, he said in his exact words, ‘They’re treating me like I’m the prime suspect’,” Brooks told the jury.