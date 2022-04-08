Ennis trial Day 6: Prosecution calls its last witness, who reads police document at the behest of the defense

On Day 6 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, prosecutors called their last witness, a cold case investigator who ended up reading a police report at the behest of Ennis' defense attorney.

The defense then made a motion to dismiss the case. Judge Jacob Walker excused the jury to speak with both sides and then announced he was denying the motion to dismiss the case.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

Mark Whitaker, senior special agent with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation who works in cold case investigation, took the stand again on Friday morning after testifying earlier in the week.

Whitaker joined the Slesinski cold case in 2016 and spent 18 months reviewing documents, looking at evidence found at Slesinski’s trailer and the car fire scene and sending items to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

“We finally got to a point where I felt like we had gone as far as we could go,” Whitaker told the jury. “I want everybody to understand this wasn’t a two-week investigation. It was an 18-month investigation of a reinvestigation, and we finally got to a point where I felt like we had enough probable cause to take the case.”

During his testimony, Whitaker mentioned a blue blanket found at Tuskegee National Forest that he sent off for forensic analysis after he started working on the case. During his testimony Friday, he told Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere that he now believes the blanket has nothing to do with the case.

Todd Crutchfield, Ennis’ defense attorney, asked Whitaker why the blue blanket was sent off for analysis in the first place.

“What I knew of, they were conducting surveillance on the defendant,” Whitaker said. “He pulled over somewhere in Tuskegee National Forest, sat there for like an hour or two smoking cigarettes.”

Crutchfield asked Whitaker how long Ennis was under surveillance, and Whitaker said he remembered seeing a court order that said 30 days, but that it could have been renewed for a longer time frame.

Crutchfield pointed out that in earlier testimony from Chris Murray, the former sergeant of general investigations at the Auburn Police Department mentioned that Ennis was tracked for three months.

The defense attorney then asked Whitaker if he had ever reviewed a statement from Jeffery Dwayne Vogel.

Whitaker replied that he hadn’t seen the report and said “there were thousands of documents” he was reviewing, and he “probably missed some.” The agent then asked Crutchfield if he'd like him to read the statement from Vogel, and the attorney said yes. The statement referred to Steven Winslet, Slesinski's former boyfriend.

“On 4/25/07 I arrested Jeffery Dwayne Vogel for public intoxication and domestic violence, third,” Whitaker read from the document written by another police officer. “While on the way to the Lee County Jail, Vogel said he could help the police with a missing girl. I asked him, ‘What girl?’ Vogel said, ‘The girl whose car was burnt behind the bowling alley.’

“Vogel said that he saw Slesinski about two weeks ago on 29 South in Tuskegee,” Whitaker continued reading. “He said that she was in a green 1978 Chevy Impala with a Black male, Al Cole. He stated that he knew that Steven Winslet had been questioned and denied knowing about Slesinski. Vogel said that Steven did not know what happened to Slesinski. Vogel said that he was willing to talk to a detective when he gets out of jail.”

Ventiere showed Whitaker an interview sheet from the Auburn Police Department, and Whitaker told the jury the document indicated that Vogel was interviewed the next day, April 26, 2007, by Detective Cedric Anderson, who is currently the Auburn chief of police.

Whitaker said he has “no idea” who Al Cole is, but that he interviewed Steven Winslet, Slesinski's ex-boyfriend, himself. “There was nothing significant about his interview,” he said.

After the defense made the motion to dismiss the case, Judge Walker sent out the jury, talked with attorneys and then denied the motion.

When the jury returned to the court room, around 11 a.m., Walker announced the trial will reconvene on Monday morning.