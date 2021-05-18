 Skip to main content
Fatal car crash on Lee County 240 claims the life of Phenix City teen
Fatal car crash on Lee County 240 claims the life of Phenix City teen

A Phenix City teen is dead as a result of a single-vehicle car crash on Lee Road 240 Friday evening.

Ja’Quan Barnes, 19, was fatally injured after the 2008 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said.

Barnes was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

