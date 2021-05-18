Fatal car crash on Lee County 240 claims the life of Phenix City teen

A Phenix City teen is dead as a result of a single-vehicle car crash on Lee Road 240 Friday evening.
Ja’Quan Barnes, 19, was fatally injured after the 2008 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said.
Barnes was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.
