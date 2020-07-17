Fatal crash claims life of Valley man

A Valley man is dead following a Thursday afternoon accident near Smiths Station.

Richard Nolen Foster, 41, was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at about 1:11 p.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The crash occurred on Lee Road 158 near Lee Road 379, which is about 6 miles north of Smiths Station.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was airlifted by helicopter to Columbus Piedmont Hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

Investigators believe Foster veered into the oncoming lane, striking the other vehicle head on, Harris added.

The accident remains under investigation.​