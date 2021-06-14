Fatal Tuskegee shooting leads to four men being arrested and charged with murder

Four men are facing charges after a shooting in Tuskegee Saturday night left one man dead and another injured, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Davidson Street in Tuskegee at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired and found Derrick Bailey III, 25, of Tuskegee, suffering from fatal injuries and another man suffering from several gunshot wounds but in stable condition, police said.

An investigation into the shooting led to the arrests of four men, including Cornelius Bowen, 32; Zavier Isiah Greene, 42; Keon Mourice Jones, 24; and Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24. All four are being charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to police.

“The detectives and officers did a great job working through the night to investigate and locate the suspects involved in this homicide,” Tuskegee Police chief Loyd Jenkins said in a release. “This is still an active homicide investigation, and our investigation division is working to find additional involved individuals.”

The Tuskegee Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call them at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-Stop.

