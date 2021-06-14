 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal Tuskegee shooting leads to four men being arrested and charged with murder
0 Comments
alert top story

Fatal Tuskegee shooting leads to four men being arrested and charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Four men are facing charges after a shooting in Tuskegee Saturday night left one man dead and another injured, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Davidson Street in Tuskegee at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired and found Derrick Bailey III, 25, of Tuskegee, suffering from fatal injuries and another man suffering from several gunshot wounds but in stable condition, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An investigation into the shooting led to the arrests of four men, including Cornelius Bowen, 32; Zavier Isiah Greene, 42; Keon Mourice Jones, 24; and Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24. All four are being charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to police.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of smart home security brand Arlo, fans of true crime were more likely to take their home security seriously. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

“The detectives and officers did a great job working through the night to investigate and locate the suspects involved in this homicide,” Tuskegee Police chief Loyd Jenkins said in a release. “This is still an active homicide investigation, and our investigation division is working to find additional involved individuals.”

The Tuskegee Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call them at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-Stop.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert