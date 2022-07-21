Fire departments respond to early morning blaze at Ma Fia's in downtown Opelika

Just after 1 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Ma Fia's Ristorante on South Railroad Avenue. The fire progressed and the Opelika Police Department established a perimeter around downtown. Auburn Fire and Lee County Emergency Management Agency responded to assist.

“It started heating up pretty quick and progressed pretty rapidly,” said Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said around 7 a.m.

“We made entry and there was smoke on the first and second floors,” Boyd told Opelika-Auburn News around 8 a.m. “It's been burning since about 1 a.m. pretty steady. We've probably put close to a million gallons of water on it.”

Neighboring businesses, the Gallery and Southern Crossing, are expected to have smoke and water damage. The buildings are heavy timber construction but have suffered no fire damage.

“I hate to sound this way, but I’m actually happy that we kept the fire itself to one structure,” Boyd said. “In the downtown area, things can get bad really quick.”

Boyd said the investigation was “way early” in the process.

Both Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the Auburn Fire Department have been on site helping manage the blaze.

Boyd said there have been no injuries.

South Railroad Avenue and Avenue C between South Eighth and Ninth streets, and South Eighth and Ninth streets between Avenue A and South Railroad are closed. These streets will remained closed until further notice.

The city is working with the downtown businesses that were not impacted by the fire to open to foot traffic only.