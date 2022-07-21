Fire departments respond to early morning blaze at Maffia's in downtown Opelika

Just after 1 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Maffia's Italian Restaurant on South Railroad Avenue. The fire progressed and the Opelika Police Department established a perimeter around downtown.

The fire completely destroyed Maffia’s Italian Restaurant. Southern Crossing and the Gallery on Railroad both sustained heavy damages as well. All three businesses will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Ali Rauch, President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce said there was no time table for when these businesses would reopen.

“All other businesses are currently just on a day-to-day basis right now,” Rauch said. “Some of them along that back strip just closed for the day. Others opened at 10 o'clock. They’re each on a day-to-day basis.”

Allison Duke, public relations specialist for Opelika Police gave an update on road closings in the downtown area.

As of 1 p.m. South Railroad continues to be blocked off. All other roads have been reopened.

“They're still working on getting this fire scene secure,” Duke said. “This will probably be closed off, especially South Railroad, for at least the rest of the day while the crews are still here."

In a brief conversation with the Opelika-Auburn News, Maffia’s owner, Nick Plava said, “I just appreciate all the public’s loyalty to us, and I hope I can serve them again soon.”

Passersby called 911 with reports of smoke along Railroad Ave in the early morning hours. The fire department arrived to find the smoke coming from Maffia’s.

“It started heating up pretty quick and progressed pretty rapidly,” Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said around 7 a.m.

“We made entry and there was smoke on the first and second floors,” Boyd told Opelika-Auburn News around 8 a.m. “It's been burning since about 1 a.m. pretty steady. We've probably put close to a million gallons of water on it.”

Both Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the Auburn Fire Department have been on site helping manage the blaze.

“We were very thankful for the assistance of Auburn who came on a mutual aid call to assist us,” Opelika Fire Inspector, Bob Parsons said. “So, we had a lot of water on the Maffia's building itself.”

Both departments went to work on each side of the building.

“We had an Auburn aerial device on the rear, and we had the Opelika aerial device in the front, and we fought the fire defensively from the whole time,” Parsons said. “We didn't want to risk firefighters being in the interior when we're dropping the amount of water that we dropped. It probably exceeds a million gallons at this point.”

Neighboring businesses, the Gallery and Southern Crossing, have suffered major smoke and water damage. Even though the buildings are heavy timber construction there was no fire damage to either.

Valerie Smith, owner of Southern Crossing, said it was a total loss for her business.

"We came down here to assess and they had to partially fight the fire, I guess, through our building," Smith said. "Our building is full of water damage and then smoke. All the contents is a total loss."

“It’s fragile,” Smith said. “I think that’s why they're concerned about the wall and the ceiling, just because it's so old. A lot of that is original to the building.”

Parsons said fire protection in the walls kept the blaze from spreading to the other businesses.

“Thankfully when renovations occur, we have strict building codes to ensure that there's firewall separation between each of these buildings,” he said. “Even though they're adjoined, there’s substantial fire protection in the walls. And that certainly helped us to be able to contain this fire into just one business down here.”

Fire Chief Boyd agreed with Parson's sentiment.

“I hate to sound this way, but I’m actually happy that we kept the fire itself to one structure,” Boyd said. “In the downtown area, things can get bad really quick.”

Boyd said the investigation was “way early” in the process.

Boyd said there have been no injuries.

The city is working with the downtown businesses that were not impacted by the fire to open to foot traffic only.

Ken Ward, Executive Director of Opelika Main Street, said it is a “sad” for the community.

“Our small businesses are really the heart and soul of our community and it's really sad when situations like this occur,” Ward said. “We're really encouraging everybody to keep their thoughts and prayers with all of our downtown businesses, especially the ones of South Railroad during this time.”

Maffia's addressed the fire in a Facebook post on Thursday Morning.

"As many of you know last night there was a fire in downtown Opelika," the post said. "It is with great sadness that we announce that Maffia’s burned down in that fire. We appreciated all the support that we had received from our loyal customers and hope to serve you again in the future."

Maffia’s, formerly known as Ma Fia's Ristorante, just recently reopened its doors. The property had lain dormant since June 2020. Nick Plava, a restaurateur who has run other Italian restaurants in Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana, opened under the new name in January 2022.

“It’s 100% authentic Italian,” Plava had told Opelika-Auburn News at the time. “My mom is Italian and my uncle is Italian. I don’t know about anything that was here before … but I don’t think we’re going to use anything that even looks or tastes like what was here before.”

Plava had said he had no connection to the previous owners.

“This place was actually online for lease, so that’s how I ended up with it,” Plava said.

Plava had moved to Opelika with the hopes of reinvigorating the restaurant. The downtown streetscape had been a large selling point for him.

“They remind me of back home big-time, especially with outside seating areas (because) everybody here has an outside seating area,” Plava said. “Back home, every coffee shop or every restaurant has at least two or three tables outside.”