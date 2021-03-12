First, Lanett's mayor was charged with using his position for personal gain; now it's Lanett's planning and development director

Tony Chandler, the city of Lanett’s director of planning and development, is facing multiple charges including the use of his official position for personal gain, third-degree theft of services and making a false statement to an employee of the Ethics Commission, the State Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.
Chandler, 46, surrendered himself to the Chamber’s County Jail Friday morning and was released on a $12,500 bond, the attorney general’s office said.
In its announcement, the attorney general's office listed Chandler's job as director of planning and development, but on the city of Lanett's website he is identified as utilities superintendent.
The charges stem from Chandler allegedly directing city employees working on city time to help him move personal property from one personal residence to another and then making a false statement about the incident to an employee on the Ethics Commission during the course of an investigation, the attorney general’s office said.
The Mayor of Lanett, Jonathon Kyle McCoy, 56, is also facing felony charges of using his position for personal gain and surrendered himself to the Chamber's County Jail Feb. 16 and was released on a $30,000 bond, the attorney general's office said.
McCoy's three charges were related to his allegedly using his office to allow a dependent or family member to use a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the city of Lanett without lawful purpose, obtaining extensions or waivers of the city of Lanett utility charges involving an amount equal to or a portion of about $43,000, and obtaining personal purchases on a city account valued at almost $650, the State Attorney General’s Office said.
If convicted, Chandler faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, which is a class B felony. If convicted of the theft of services charge, which is a class D felony, Chandler would face one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500. The charge of making a false statement to an Ethics Commission employee is a class A misdemeanor and could amount to one year in prison and a fine of up to $6,000, according to the attorney general’s office.
The case is being investigated by Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division, the attorney general’s office said.