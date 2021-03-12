First, Lanett's mayor was charged with using his position for personal gain; now it's Lanett's planning and development director

McCoy's three charges were related to his allegedly using his office to allow a dependent or family member to use a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the city of Lanett without lawful purpose, obtaining extensions or waivers of the city of Lanett utility charges involving an amount equal to or a portion of about $43,000, and obtaining personal purchases on a city account valued at almost $650, the State Attorney General’s Office said.

If convicted, Chandler faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, which is a class B felony. If convicted of the theft of services charge, which is a class D felony, Chandler would face one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500. The charge of making a false statement to an Ethics Commission employee is a class A misdemeanor and could amount to one year in prison and a fine of up to $6,000, according to the attorney general’s office.