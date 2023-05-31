Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Tallapoosa County grand jury has indicted five of the six Dadeville mass shooting suspects on a total of 145 counts, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Office.

Those suspects were Willie Brown, 20, of Auburn; Wilson Hill, 19, of Auburn; “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee; Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee; and Johnny Brown, 20, Tuskegee. Each of them face 29 charges in the April 15 shooting that broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party in downtown Dadeville, leaving four people dead and 32 others wounded.

Each suspect was charged with four counts of reckless murder, 24 counts of first degree assault, and one count of third degree assault. The 15-year-old suspect who was arrested days after the shooting on four counts of reckless conduct also faces an additional charges, said District Attorney Mike Segrest. He didn't disclose those additional charges.

The four counts of reckless murder (for a total of 20 counts) represent each of the lives lost in the mass shooting. That includes Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

The 24 counts of first-degree assault (for a total of 120 counts) represent the 24 individuals who suffered from a "penetrating gunshot wounds" during the shooting. The one count of third-degree assault (for a total of five counts) is for an individual who suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Party goers gathered at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville on the evening of Saturday, April 15, to celebrate Alexis Dowdell’s birthday. Over 50 people had crowded into the small dance studio on Broadnax Street.

During the party, Latonya Allen, the mother of Philstavious and Alexis Dowdell, told the crowd that anyone over the age of 18 or anyone with a gun needed to leave.

Officials in the bond revocation hearing said that party goers were raising their shirts and displaying weapons. Shots rang out in the studio around 10:34 p.m. that night, leaving four dead and 32 wounded.

Allen, 37, was among the surviving victims who suffered from a "penetrating gunshot wound," officials said. The ages of the other surviving victims who have a similar injury range from the age of 14 to 19.

In an Anaiah's Law hearing held in April, authorities told the court that they recovered four of the seven guns tied to the incident and found 89 shell casings.

Cpl. Jess Thornton, a special agent with ALEA, said a 9mm was placed on Holston’s chest in an odd way but didn’t elaborate. He said they also found a .45-caliber in Collins‘ belt that had not been fired. The other weapons were a .40-caliber gun and a .22-caliber gun. Investigators linked the .40-caliber weapon back to Willie Brown Jr.

ALEA arrested all six suspects in connection to the shootings within a week. All six were denied bond.

If found guilty, the five older suspects could possibly face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison in connection with the four deaths and a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years sentence on all 24 counts of first-degree assault.