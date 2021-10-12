Forensic artists release new images of Opelika Jane Doe, whose body was discovered in 2012

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re making sure that the final image is representing all the features of the little girl so it can be recognizable to somebody,” Schweitzer said. “By having forensic anthropologist continuing to examine the remains and conduct forensic tests, we’ve learned a lot more about her lifestyle.”

Schweitzer said they found signs of malnourishment and abuse, specifically in the left eye, which was scarred and caused blindness.

“It’s very difficult to determine exactly how that injury occurred, but we know she sustained the injury several months to a year prior to her death, which created severe damage to the left eye,” Schweitzer said.

With all the resources and interviews that have been conducted by NCMEC and the OPD over the years, Schweitzer said there’s a lot of information that suggests she has ties to the Orlando area and they are working to get this information to that region in hopes of gaining new leads.

Schweitzer said that working with the OPD throughout this case has been encouraging.