Former Auburn City Schools employee arrested in 2021 receives more charges, including sexual abuse and enticing a child

Auburn police have arrested former Auburn City Schools employee David Barkley Johnson on additional indictments from a Lee County Grand Jury.

The additional charges include 15 counts of production of obscene material, 15 counts of possession of obscene material, four counts of sexual abuse first degree and two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, according to the police report.

Police said the case first developed when the APD “received a letter and report from the Boy Scouts of America regarding a possible sexual assault of a child dating back to the 1980s.”

Johnson was arrested in April 2021 after the police engaged in an investigation. Prior to his arrested he was listed as a maintenance supervisor for Auburn City Schools on the school system’s website.

After he was arrested, police said additional evidence was uncovered that linked him to “crimes involving multiple victims.”

The APD “continued to investigate all alleged crimes, which ultimately led to further criminal charges,” the police report said. “With assistance from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the cases were presented to a Lee County Grand Jury resulting in the 36-count indictment.”

Police said the victims were juveniles that Johnson knew, and the crimes occurred during a timeframe ranging from the late 1980s through the early 2000s.

Not all of the charges stem from Johnson’s affiliation with Boy Scouts of America, according to police.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $1,215,000 bond. The investigation by the APD is ongoing and the Attorney General’s Office will assist with prosecuting cases.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the APD at 334-501-3140, or the Auburn Police tip line at 334-246-1391.