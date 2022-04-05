Former Auburn police officer describes investigating the disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski in 2006

The capital murder trial of Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis continued on Tuesday morning with a former Auburn police officer taking the stand and telling the jury what he saw while investigating the case in 2006.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

Lee Hodge, a former police officer from the Auburn Police Department, was called to the stand Tuesday morning. Hodge worked at the APD from 1980 until he retired in 2008.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere called Hodge to the stand and asked him when he first became involved in the case.

Hodge told Ventiere he was on duty when the police department received the missing person report on Tuesday, June 13, 2006. He went to Slesinski’s mobile home located at Ridgewood Trailer Park in Auburn and the site where her vehicle was found.

When Hodge first arrived at the trailer, he told Ventiere he remembered seeing Slesinski’s family, friends and coworkers there.

Ventiere asked if he saw Ennis there and Hodge replied no.

Hodge said he noticed the door to the trailer “looked like it could have been forced” open and the door looked “splintered and damaged.” He also told the jury that the damage looked “fresh.”

Ventiere brought a poster diagram of Slesinski’s trailer and put it on an easel next to the stand for Hodge to explain to the jury the layout of the trailer.

Hodge stood up to point to the door he entered and had Ventiere label the rooms inside. The front door opened up into the living room area. To the right was the second bedroom that Hodge said could have been used for office or storage space. To the left was the kitchen and a hallway that led to Slesinski’s bedroom and bathroom.

Scratches and scuff marks were along the walls in the hallway, Hodge remembered, and he found a single gold loop earring on the floor in the hallway.

Ventiere asked Hodge to describe the layout of Slesinski’s room. He marked on the poster the location of her bed and a night stand table.

“One thing that was noticeable in the bedroom,” Hodge said, “the bedding was not neat. The bedding was all shuffled.”

Hodge told the jury that a phone was on the floor and the cord that connected it to the wall was missing, and that was all that stood out to him at that time. He returned to his seat on the stand.

Slesinski’s friends and family had mentioned to Hodge that a green trash can was missing from the residence. Hodge said they told him it was supposed to be outside the trailer close to the front door, and he said the green trash can lid was found inside the trailer in the office/storage room.

Hodge also said friends and family had told him rugs were missing from the kitchen, and that the temperature in the trailer was “extremely cold, which was not normal.”

Hodge told Ventiere that the APD interviewed the family members, friends and coworkers and created a BOLO - be on the lookout - for Slesinski and her vehicle, which went out across the state.

Ventiere asked Hodge what happened the next day, June 14, 2006. Hodge said the APD received a call that Slesinski’s vehicle was located and burned at the end of Dekalb Street.

“At that point going from a missing person complaint to then finding her vehicle being burned, at that time it kind of shifted the missing person to something a little bit more serious,” Hodge said.

Because Hodge also went to the site of the burned vehicle, Ventiere brought a diagram poster to the easel next to the stand that depicted the area where the vehicle was found. Hodge stood up to explain the scene.

Hodge told the jury he entered Dekalb Street from Opelika Road, pointed to the bowling alley building where Ennis worked and said Slesinski’s vehicle was located on the cul-de-sac facing towards Opelika Road.

Ventiere asked if Hodge collected any evidence from the scene and Hodge replied that he collected a “partially burned hand-rolled cigarette” that was “a little damp but not saturated.”

“Being in the environment that we were in, that hand-rolled cigarette looked very fresh, meaning it hadn’t been there very long,” he said.

Hodge worked in narcotics for about 15 years and said that hand-rolled cigarettes are different from what is sold in stores.

“It’s rolled in cigarette paper, what’s called a leaf, most of the time it’s white, but to make a hand-rolled cigarette you basically put the tobacco inside the leaf or inside the paper and roll it,” Hodge said. “After you roll it, you've got to moisten it. Most people lick it to seal it up. It does not have a filter, so it’s open-ended on both ends.”

Hodge said that was all they found on that day, but law enforcement returned to the area and located a gas can in the wooded area behind the dead end of the street.

Ventiere showed Hodge several packages of evidence and asked him to identify each one. Hodge identified the package with the cigarette, the cans he used to put aside debris from the car fire for testing, the gold earring, Slesinski’s bed sheets and the green trash can lid.

Ventiere asked Hodge what was on the earring and Hodge replied “a piece of hair.”

On June 15, 2006, Hodge said, he went back to the trailer with forensic scientist for a more thorough investigation.