Former co-worker testifies that Ennis admitted to strangling Slesinski

On Day 5 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecutors called multiple witnesses including Ennis’ former co-worker in South Carolina.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

Terry Booth took the stand on Thursday afternoon and told the jury that he first met Ennis in 2008. The two became friends while working together for two years in the electronics department at Sam’s Club in South Carolina until Ennis left.

He said Ennis had told him he left Auburn because “he’d gotten into some trouble and he had to get out.”

Booth told the jury the conversation came up again while they were at at Wild Wings Café in 2009, and he asked Ennis why he had to get out of Auburn.

“He said he strangled a bitch,” Booth told the jury.

Booth said he didn’t believe Ennis at the time and thought it was “a joke or he was gassing himself up.” Ennis didn’t say when or where it happened, according to Booth.

Booth told the jury that Ennis had told him he and Slesinski were acquaintances, but “she didn’t want anything to do with him and he was a little upset about that.”

“And he said he strangled her?” asked Clay Thomas, Lee County assistant district attorney.

“Yes, sir,” Booth said.

While Ennis didn’t say where this happened, he did call Slesinski “a white piece of trailer park trash,” Booth said.

In the court room, Ennis was resting his head on his hand looking at Booth on the stand.

Later, when Ennis was arrested in 2018, another co-worker from Sam’s Club sent Booth an article about the arrest.

“What did you think when you saw this article?” Thomas asked.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Booth replied. “It brought back the memories of what he said.”

After reading the article, Booth contacted the phone number that was at the bottom of the article and gave statements to police, he said.

Forensic analysis

Samuel Frederick, a forensic scientist in the biology DNA section of the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, examined several items involved in the case including the coat hanger, trash can lid, three rugs, hand-rolled cigarette, scrub brush and the gold loop earring.

Frederick was called to the stand Thursday afternoon. He said no blood or DNA was detected on the coat hanger and the genetic traits on the trash can lid were “too limited” to make a comparison.

On one of the missing rugs from Slesinski’s trailer a stain was analyzed and tested positive for presumptive blood. Frederick said the DNA profile matched Ennis. He also said the DNA from the hand-rolled cigarette found at the car fire scene matched Ennis.

The scrub brush found in Ennis’ vehicle tested positive for presumptive blood, but no DNA matches were obtained.

When the gold loop earring found in Slesinski’s hallway was tested, Frederick said there was a DNA mixture of two components. One matched Slesinski and the other was “too limited” to find a result, but he was able to tell it was DNA from a male.