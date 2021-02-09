Former FBI agent hired as Auburn’s new assistant chief of police

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent Michael Harris is Auburn’s new assistant chief of police, the Auburn Police Division announced Tuesday.

Harris, who will be replacing former Asst. Chief Scott Mingus and working alongside fellow Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart, is an Auburn native and Auburn University graduate who previously worked for Auburn police from 1994-1999 as a patrol officer, Auburn police said in a Tuesday news release.

He retired from the FBI in January after leading the agency’s field office in Tampa before being hired to fill the role left by Mingus, who also retired in January.

“I am extremely excited to return home to continue my service to the city and community I love," Harris said.

Harris served with the FBI for over 20 years across the country, including Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Mississippi, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. His assignments were focused on violent crimes, special operations and cyber investigations, the release said.

While a special agent, Harris partnered with APD’s narcotics section to investigate what became the largest animal fighting investigation in the country’s history.

“Asst. Chief Harris has a proven reputation of service and commitment to protecting the citizens of the United States,” Stewart said. “He had a distinguished career with the FBI and comes with the reputation as a proven leader and law enforcement innovator.”

