Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard reports to Lee County jail

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is now an inmate at the Lee County Detention Center.

Hubbard was booked into the jail just after 5 p.m. Friday, two weeks after the Alabama Supreme Court rejected his request on Aug. 28 to reconsider the six ethics convictions it upheld earlier this year.

The timeline for Hubbard's transition to the Alabama Department of Corrections is uncertain. The Opelika-Auburn News reached out to local officials for comment, but no details were available late Friday.

Convictions

Hubbard was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court in 2016 on 12 of 23 counts of violating state ethics laws. Judge Jacob A. Walker III sentenced him to four years in prison and eight years of probation, and assessed a fine of $210,000.

Hubbard’s appeals process seemed to have ended in May of this year, when the Alabama Supreme Court upheld the convictions on six of those counts. However, he later filed a request for reconsideration - the request denied by the Supreme Court in August.

The Opelika-Auburn News has not been able to reach Hubbard or his legal team for comment since the Supreme Court’s ruling in his case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.